Critically injured AUA students still in ICU, Priyanjana conscious but traumatised

By Gemma Handy

[email protected]

One of the two medical students critically injured in a road accident last weekend is said to be showing positive signs towards recovery. But the emotional impact on Priyanjana Das whose right arm was amputated during emergency surgery is taking its toll.

The 19-year-old – a pre-med student at the American University of Antigua (AUA) – is described as conscious, responsive and breathing unassisted, although she remains in the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Das and her 21-year-old friend, Kenneth Mathew, were struck by a car as they attempted to cross Friars Hill Road shortly after 2am on Sunday. The driver is said to have fled the scene before later handing himself in to police.

Das’ parents are now by her bedside after flying in to Antigua from Doha, Qatar. Sources say the logistics of airlifting her to Miami for specialist medical care are being finalised amid discussions with doctors.

“She is doing pretty good physically,” a hospital insider told Observer. “But she is having a significant challenge accepting the loss of her arm.”

Das, who is right-handed, also suffered fractures to her left arm and pelvis, among other injuries.

Meanwhile, Mathew’s condition is said to be largely unchanged. He also remains in intensive care, heavily sedated and breathing though a ventilator.

“They are doing everything they can to maintain his blood pressure,” the source said. “He has a brain injury but we don’t yet know to what extent.”

Preparations are also said to be underway to fly Mathew, a first semester medical student from Dubai, overseas for medical treatment.

No charges had been laid against the motorist implicated in the accident up to news time last night. He is said to have struck the pair as they crossed the major highway in the vicinity of Billy’s Food Mart.

The students had been attending an AUA party at Stratos Lounge and Bar. Both are described as non-drinkers.

On Tuesday, Mathew’s devastated friends made a desperate plea for him to be flown out of the country swiftly, with one telling Observer “every hour matters to save his life”.

AUA has been offering counselling sessions to fellow students who have been left badly shaken by the incident.

Last night, the university issued a statement addressing the “heart-breaking situation”.

Vernon Solomon, Vice President for Administration and Community Affairs, said, “We are thankful for the overwhelming outpouring of support that members of the AUA community have exhibited for our injured students and their families.

“There has also been a tremendous show of support and encouragement from the public, for which we are profoundly grateful.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with our injured students. We will continue to do everything possible to provide support and assistance to them and to everyone involved,” he added.