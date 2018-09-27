Cricket Association To Benefit From Women’s World T20

The Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) stands to benefit financially from the staging of this year’s ICC Women’s World T20 from November 9 to 24 in the West Indies.

This is according to President of the ABCA, Leon “Kuma” Rodney, who said the local body has already inked a deal that would see them benefiting from some areas of the tournament.

“I am sure that I am at liberty to say that because it is already written and signed off on, that we will be sharing from the gate receipts and obviously we will also be benefiting from the vendors as we usually do. We will also benefit from the renting of suites and things like that,” he said.

The 10-team tournament, featuring three-time champions Australia, reigning ICC Women’s World Cup winners England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and defending champions the Windies, plus two qualifiers, will be played across three venues in the Caribbean.

Rodney reminded that matches start here the first week in October.

“From where I sit, I can tell you that the matches will be on. We have matches here at the airport [Coolidge Cricket Ground] on the 3rd, 4th and 7th [October] in terms of warm-up matches. At some point we will have at least eight international women’s teams here in Antigua and then they will depart for Guyana and St. Lucia and then they come back here to play the semifinals and finals on the 22nd and the 24th [November],” he said.

Defending champions, the Windies, are in Group A along with England, South Africa, Sri Lanka and Qualifier 1 from the Netherlands event, while Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan

and Qualifier 2 will be in Group B.

The event kicks off at the Guyana National Stadium, starting with India and New Zealand. In the second match, Australia will play Pakistan and the Windies round off the day playing Qualifier 1 under lights. This venue will also host matches between arch-rivals India and Pakistan on November 11 and trans-Tasman adversaries Australia and New Zealand two days later.

The Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St. Lucia will be the other venue for the group stage with the first match there pitting England against Sri Lanka on November 10, while the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua will host both semifinals on November 22 and the final on November 24.