Cricket association head credits teams, media for success of Super 40

President of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Leon Rodney, presents Man of the Tournament, Essan Warner of the CUB Bethesda Golden Eagle, with his winnings following last Sunday’s final. (Photo courtesy ABCA)

By Neto Baptiste

Head of the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA), Leon Rodney, has credited teams and the media for the success of the recently ended State Insurance Corporation (SIC) Super 40 Cricket Competition.

The competition came to an exciting climax last Sunday with CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles winning the final off the last ball of their innings against Anderson E Carty Empire Nation in Bethesda.

“I just want to show appreciation to the clubs for the job that they did throughout the whole Super 40 tournament, and especially to the media for giving us the opportunity of spreading the word and get the kind of interest that was created in the local cricket again,” he said.

“I don’t think we could have had two better matches to close out the season. The third-place match was a very good one and I think Jennings just lost by seven runs and, obviously, the championship match with Bethesda Golden Eagles versus Empire Nation where Empire, losing by one run off the last ball created all the buzz and excitement,” he added.

Rodney also sought to commend his executive and those serving on the association’s competitions committee for the work and time they have invested into ensuring the competition was a success.

“We want to continue to just thank everybody, the umpires, the scorers and everybody who made the tournament what it is because it is not an easy work, and I have to congratulate the directorship of ABCA,” he said.

The Super 40 competition was the second hosted by the cricket association since the body was given permissions for a return late last year. The association hosted its 10 Splash tournament in December last year with matches held at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground.

On Thursday, Cabinet announced that government will not give permission for the staging of the association’s two day competition due to concerns over the number of spectators seen at the recently held Super 40 final in Bethesda.