Covid training for Barbuda hospitality workers

Tourism industry workers in Barbuda will undergo special training in coronavirus-related protocols today.

A team comprising representatives from the ministries of health and tourism will travel to the sister isle to commence a series of sessions geared towards hotel staff, taxi drivers, bar and restaurant staff, and cook shop operators.

According to training coordinator Dr Adele Blair, more than 60 persons will take part in the three sessions which will be grouped according to industry categories.



“The training is an hour-long and interactive, with a short quiz administered at the end,” Dr Blair said in a release.

“Hotel properties will be issued a certificate which is to be mounted in the establishment, while taxi drivers will be given sticker decals to be placed in their vehicles, stating that they have been officially certified/trained in Covid-19 operational protocols.”



The Barbuda exercise follows weeks of intense training and protocol certification for approximately 1,300 industry personnel on the mainland, to include taxi drivers, tour operators, destination management coordinators, airport dispatchers, and large and small property staff.