Covid survivor and basketball commentator Aldo McCoy urges sports fraternity to get vaccinated

By Neto Baptiste

Covid-19 survivor and former executive member of the Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA), Aldo McCoy, is urging sportsmen and women across Antigua and Barbuda who are able to get inoculated against the virus to do so urgently.

Speaking on the Good Morning Jojo Sports Show, the popular figure, who is known for his basketball commentary, opined that the best chance of surviving the coronavirus lies in vaccination.

“If you’re hearing the sound of my voice, all sports men and if you’re serious about sports and if you recognise that in order for sports to continue you have to get that vaccine, you have to get vaccinated,” he said.

“I know we play casual sports and most persons have not been infected or whatever but our best chance is to be vaccinated and once you get vaccinated we can continue with the sports.

“Sports is life and sports takes away the everyday rigours and stresses of life so we need to get back to that because we need to exhale and that’s what happening now in our society, we need to exhale, we need some sort of outlet,” he said.

McCoy, who spent four months at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre battling the potentially deadly virus, said he is eager for the return of sports in general and is looking forward to commentating once again.

“Mr Knight and I were talking and we were saying that we are ready for basketball to come back because, if they allow me still, I think I can still make a contribution. Maybe I wouldn’t be as windy as before, the enthusiasm is still there,” he said.

The former basketball referee said he continues to recuperate at home with the help of his wife Lisa, son Malik and other family members.