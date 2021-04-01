Covid sees Vitamin C added to prison inmates’ diet

Spread the love













By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Prisoners will typically receive a series of standard meals each day within the walls of 1735 – but authorities have now initiated a medical intervention to boost inmates’ immune systems.

Since Covid, the prisoners are being administered a daily supply of supplements and Vitamin C tablets as a diet enhancer.

Acting superintendent of the prison, Jermaine Anthony, believes that this will help prisoners fight the coronavirus infection, along with other preventative measures being rolled out.

“Apart from having the standard diet for the inmates, especially those who tested positive for Covid, they are on a regimen of multi-vitamin supplements, and for the other inmates, supplements and vitamin C are available for everyone by the administration,” he said.

He said there was a suggestion by the administration and those who plan the meals to include the added supplements to help fight the potentially deadly virus.

The prison has been under lockdown for several months, but relatives can drop off dietary supplements for the inmates.

“Any inmate who has a relative or loved one who wants to supply them with vitamins, they are more than welcome to bring that to them. The administration does not turn away any assistance in regards to that,” he confirmed.

To date, 32 prisoners have been confirmed as being infected with Covid, and Anthony says health officials are still trying to track the source of the infection, especially since the penal institution remained under a strict lockdown for months.

“I don’t know how we got the outbreak. What I can say is that the Ministry of Health has sent their experts to the prison to conduct contact tracing. I know they are investigating, and I don’t think it has been concluded as yet. However, we will be guided by them,” he explained.

Anthony is anxiously awaiting the remaining test results of 92 inmates who were tested for Covid-19 early last month.

About 95 percent of the prison population have been tested for the virus. The first case was confirmed on March 4.