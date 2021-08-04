29.7 C
St John's
Wednesday, 04 August, 2021
HomeHeadlineCovid-19 facts video
HeadlineLocalThe Big Stories

Covid-19 facts video

0
1
Blood sample tube positive with COVID-19 or novel coronavirus 2019 found in Wuhan, China

PRESS RELEASE … The Ministry of Tourism recently conducted a survey amongst hospitality industry players, transportation service providers, hotel workers, vendors, store, and tour operators; with a view to understanding perceptions of the need to be vaccinated to ensure a safe return to the business of hospitality.

The findings of the survey concluded that the concerns of hospitality industry workers fell into these categories.

1. How are the vaccines made;?

2. How quickly the covid-19 vaccines were made

3. Adverse side effects (mainly blood clots)

4. The availability of other types of vaccines

The following video outlines some Covid-19 facts and answers the main concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines for hospitality industry workers.

Previous articleIsland Escape stops operation in Antigua and Barbuda
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

fifteen − three =

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newsco Observer is your local, regional and international news website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the Antigua & Barbuda and abroad.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newsco Observer 2021