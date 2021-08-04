Covid-19 facts video

PRESS RELEASE … The Ministry of Tourism recently conducted a survey amongst hospitality industry players, transportation service providers, hotel workers, vendors, store, and tour operators; with a view to understanding perceptions of the need to be vaccinated to ensure a safe return to the business of hospitality.

The findings of the survey concluded that the concerns of hospitality industry workers fell into these categories.

1. How are the vaccines made;?

2. How quickly the covid-19 vaccines were made

3. Adverse side effects (mainly blood clots)

4. The availability of other types of vaccines

The following video outlines some Covid-19 facts and answers the main concerns about the Covid-19 vaccines for hospitality industry workers.