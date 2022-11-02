Cornwall’s 81 Propels Hurricanes Over Scorpions by 68-runs for second win in CG Insurance Super50 Cup

- Advertisement -

The Leeward Islands Hurricanes got their second win of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup with a dominant 68-run win over the Jamaica Scorpions at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Tuesday.

After winning the toss and batting first, openers Devon Thomas (38) and Ross Powell (27) gave the Leewards a good start before a procession of wickets in the middle overs left them reeling at 76-5 in the 20th over.

Thankfully for them, a 120-run sixth-wicket partnership between Rahkeem Cornwall and Terance Ward steadied the ship with Cornwall making a 72-ball 81, hitting seven fours and five sixes. Ward played more of an anchoring role making a 63-ball 32.

West Indies leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Jr (35) and Kofi James (25 not out) provided some impetus late in the innings to help the Hurricanes post 270-9 from their 50 overs.

West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith took 4-46 from eight overs for the Scorpions.

Scorpions openers Brandon King and Jermaine Blackwood then got the reply off to a good start, putting on 54 before King was removed for 32 in the 10th over.

That partnership proved to be the biggest one of the whole innings as Blackwood was removed for 31 in the 18th over after putting on 31 for the second wicket with Nkrumah Bonner. Bonner eventually top-scored with 44 while captain Rovman Powell added 24 as the Scorpions lost wickets at regular intervals to finish 202-9 off their 50 overs.

Off-spinner Kofi James starred with the ball with 4-32 from 10 overs.