Cornwall, Hayden Jr Hoping For Impactful New Zealand Tours

By Neto Baptiste

Two of the country’s international cricketers, Rahkeem Cornwall and Hayden Walsh Jr, are looking forward to the team’s pending tour of New Zealand, hoping to make impact with both bat and ball.

Last week. Cricket West Indies named two squads for the proposed tour of New Zealand which will feature three T20 Internationals and two Test matches from November 27 to December 15.

Cornwall, named in the 15-man Test Squad, said his preparations have been going well and he is looking forward to performing with both bat and ball in hopes of further cementing his place in the squad.

“I am over in Liberta putting in the work with Polo [Wilden Cornwall] and Kenneth Benjamin. I think it is much better than before where you would just leave from home and go on tour and then you start to prepare [when you get to your destination]; but now you can have good net sessions and I think I am prepared for the tour. I think this one either makes me or breaks me but I think it is about time that I show what I am worth on the international scene. I do have a 10-wicket haul in Test cricket but I need to show a little bit more in terms of starting to get my performance together and make sure I make this New Zealand tour count once playing,” he said.

The spin bowler, who made his Test debut in 2019, has claimed 13 wickets in just three Tests for the regional squad.

Meanwhile, Hayden Jr, who has been included in the T20 squad, said he aims to improve on his previous performance for the Windies with both bat and ball.

“I definitely would like to perform and make steps forward, but just going forward I would just like to take it one day at a time because you make all these plans and you never know what may happen, so it’s just about enjoying the day and whatever happens just happens. I would love to get some wickets of course, I will be working on my batting and I would love to show up a little bit more with bat and at least get 30 or in a game for the Windies batting in any position that I am put into,” he said.

To date, Walsh Jr claimed six wickets in his eight T20 appearances for the regional squad.

The teams will play three T20 Internationals with the first on November 27. The second and third matches will be contested on November 29-30.

The two Test matches will be on December 3-7 and December 11-15.

Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has also been included in the Test squad.

Test: Jason Holder (captain), Jermaine Blackwood, Kraigg Brathwaite, Darren Bravo, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Shimron Hetmyer, Chemar Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach.

Test Reserves: Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua DaSilva, Preston McSween, Shayne Moseley, Raymon Reifer, Jayden Seales.

T20Is: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Shimron Hetmyer, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Rovman Powell, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr, Kesrick Williams.