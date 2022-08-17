Cool & Smooth Combined Schools suffer first defeat in Dominica

By Neto Baptiste

The Cool & Smooth-sponsored Antigua and Barbuda Combined Schools cricket team were beaten by seven wickets on Tuesday, crashing to their first defeat at the hands of the Dominica Combined Schools in the School Boys 40 overs Cricket Series in Dominica.

Playing at the Benjamin’s Park facility, Antigua and Barbuda were removed for just 90 runs in 33.4 overs after winning the toss and opting to bat. Their best effort came from Shamar Pereira who made 28 while Demetri Lucas made 19.

Bowling for the hosts, Tyrese Leblanc picked up three wickets for 14 runs while Morell Burton bagged two for six.

Dominica then reached 96 for three in 32.3 overs to easily win their first match of the series. Dionne Rolle led the charge with 33 runs, while Yawani Regis batted not out for 27. Dravid Richardson claimed one for eight as the best bowler for Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda had preciously beaten the Dominicans by 10 and eight runs respectively.

Following two more 40 overs contest on August 17 and 19, the teams will engage in three T20 matches scheduled for August 21, 22 and 24.