Contributions of national 2022 honorees celebrated in investiture ceremony

By Charminae George

There were lots of smiles from proud family members and friends as the 10 national awardees of 2022 were presented with their insignias at an investiture ceremony at Government House, yesterday.

The list of awardees began with Sir Ramez Hadeed KGCN, KCN who was awarded for his 40 years of contributions to diplomacy, community service and nation building.

Dame Ann Edwards DCN, GCM, who carried an elegantly wrapped walking cane matching her yellow outfit and hat, was recognised for her contributions to the field of nursing and community service.

Founder of the Island Academy International School, Bernadette Hadeed Sherman CN, told Observer that she was humbled at the award commemorating her contributions to education and national development.

Joseph Hughes-Pinder CN, who eagerly spoke of the ongoing project to transform a former sugarmill estate in the Golden Grove New Extension area into a community park, was awarded for his work in the field of entrepreneurship and community development.

Well-known trade unionist, Wrigley George CN was recognised for his contributions to labour relations via the Antigua Trades and Labour Union (AT&LU) for the past 45 years. Following him was Edric Potter CN who was awarded for his work in the national security sector.

Warri Grandmaster Trevor Simon CN was next on the list for his efforts within the sports and heritage development arena. He spoke of his great desire to continue teaching the game of warri, and coaching individuals for future competitions.

Ogliver ‘Destroyer’ Jacobs GCH, OH, who sported a black fedora and a red bowtie, with a red shirt, was recognised for his over 55 years worth of contributions to the calypso artform. He didn’t reveal too much about his current writing projects, however, he assured that the final product would be good.

Pan expert, Patrick ‘Johnny’ Gomes MH, followed and was awarded for his contributions to steelpan music development. He too wore a bowtie, but his was made from madras cloth.

Last but not least was Veronica Gordon MM, who served as an educator and school principal for over 40 years.

Overall, there was a Knight Grand Cross of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (KNCN) and a Dame Commander of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (DCN;

There were five Commanders of the Most Distinguished Order of the Nation (CN), a Grand Cross of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage and a Member of the Most Precious Order of Princely Heritage (MH);

Additionally, a Most Illustrious Order of Merit (MM) was among the ten awardees.