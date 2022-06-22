Constant, Joseph headline men’s volleyball training squad for ECVA Championship

- Advertisement -

The Antigua and Barbuda Volleyball Association (ABVA) has named a 17-man training squad for the Eastern Caribbean Volley Association (ECVA) Senior Men’s Volleyball Championship slated for July 6-11 here in Antigua.

The training squad is headlined by right-side hitter and former National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) Midway University student, Adrian Constant. Constant is joined by veterans Olsen Joseph (setter), outside-hitter Jamarie James and libero (back-row defensivespecialist) Michael Hamilton.

The other members of the squad are Cairon Davis, Yashid Auguiste, Itiro Jenkins, Kylon Cabral, Dwight Bonnie, Barrymore Daley, Dave Rouse, Brendan Hopkins, Jarett Isaac, T’mar Seaman, Dominick Anthony, Nathaniel Santana and Alvin Valcin.

The team is being coached by Fitzroy Benjamin with assistance from Naheemah K Wilson and Rosemarie Simon.

Hosts Antigua and Barbuda will be joined by St Vincent and the Grenadines, St Kitts and Nevis, Dutch St Maarten, Dominica, Bermuda, Grenada and St Lucia.