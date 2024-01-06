Concerned residents protest re-siting of Dunbars Experimental Station

- Advertisement -

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

Protesting residents across the country yesterday continued to demonstrate their outrage over the re-siting of Dunbars Experimental and Cotton stations to pave the way for a new social housing development.

Last week, heavy machinery began clearing large tracts of land at the agricultural facility, uprooting trees, crops, and the drip irrigation system, catching on-site staff off guard.

Over 30 concerned citizens rallied in the area, vehemently protesting what critics denounce as the destruction of crucial crops, including cassava, coconuts, cherry tomatoes, and sweet potatoes.

Critics argue that this jeopardises regional food security and undermines agricultural research conducted at the site. For many, the longstanding operation of the Dunbars facility holds sentimental value.

One protester expressed frustration, stating, “I don’t understand why the government can be so short-sighted in their plans to do something as wicked as this.”

Another protester emphasised the importance of gardens for sustenance, recalling, “Growing up, my family had a garden, and that’s what fed us and kept us. If it wasn’t for the garden, I don’t know what we would have been eating.”

A seriously concerned individual implored the public to unite and raise their voices, warning of potential dire consequences saying “Only death can be ahead if we don’t speak up.”

A woman who identified herself as Ms Hall also passionately explained the significance of the specific site in question.

“This unique spot has five soil types. That’s what makes it so precious … why take away something that is so unique and turn it into housing? We will destroy what it is and it is going to affect all of the Caribbean,” she shared.

Ms Hall contrasted this with the proposed new area, which she noted has only one soil type.

Several members of the Opposition United Progressive Party also joined the demonstrations on Friday.

Party Leader Jamale Pringle criticised the government’s decision, stating: “It is rather unfortunate for a government who speaks of diversification, where agriculture should be a very important aspect of the economy, to go towards this means of taking up arable land to put down housing.”

Pringle further suggested that the government could develop hillside areas for housing, leaving flat and arable land for agricultural purposes.

Meanwhile, the government contends that the housing project is essential as it will be bringing in crucial revenue, and assures plans to relocate the operations currently at Dunbars to an alternative site for continuity.