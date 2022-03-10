23 C
The Big Stories

Committal hearing to proceed for youngster charged with aggravated robbery

Rasheed Daley (Social media photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

[email protected]

The committal hearing for a 21-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery and receiving will take place in May.

Rasheed Daley, of Cooks New Extension, was initially accused of stealing a vehicle in November 2020, along with other armed robbery charges, when he first appeared in the All Saints Magistrate’s Court in June 2021.

However, the complaints were reduced to aggravated robbery and receiving.

It is alleged that he robbed a shop owner in Bendals of her cash register, pricing gun and cash totalling $2,950.

He is also believed to have received a $16,000 rental car and $800 in cash.

The case will now proceed with the new charges on May 9.

On that day, Magistrate Ngaio Emanuel-Edwards will inform him if there is sufficient evidence against him for a case to be made out in the High Court.

