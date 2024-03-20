Clinical wins for Mahico and Masters in Antigua Parish League Cricket

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Masters handed Stingray City Seatons a heavy defeat on Saturday when the two met in the Dave Joseph 30 Overs Competition.

Masters batted first, compiling 201 for six from 25 overs as Richie Thomas slammed an unbeaten 47*, Dean Williams 44 and Gershum Phillip 30.

In reply, Seatons were bowled out for 91, thanks to veteran player Frankie Francis, and Michael Harilall, who had figures of four 13 and three for 13 respectively.

The other encounter between Freetown and Mahico saw Freetown defeated at home.

They were bowled out for a mere 50 runs as brothers Mike France and Ian Tittle teamed up to bowl them out.

Francis had four for eight runs while Tittle had two for one run.

However, as the saying goes, “runs on the board is runs on the board.”

Mahico made a meal of the chase, eventually getting to the target of 51 for seven.

Hughan Tonge picked up three for nine runs and Antwone Willock had two for nine runs.

The team will now look forward to the semi-finals coming up on the weekend.