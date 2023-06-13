Chinese Embassy commemorates Children’s Day

- Advertisement -

To commemorate International Children’s Day this year, the Chinese Embassy in Antigua and Barbuda hosted an event in which students and children from several local primary and secondary schools as well as the diplomatic corps participated.

H.E. Mme. Zhang Yanling, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to Antigua and Barbuda welcomed all to the Embassy for an experience of Chinese culture. In her remarks Ambassador Zhang mentioned that this year 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Antigua and Barbuda and the past four decades have witnessed the people-to-people exchanges and friendship between the two countries grow from strength to strength, laying a solid foundation for the continuing development of bilateral relations.

The day was filled with lots of fun and laughter as students and children played several games placed around the Embassy which include a Pitch-pot game, originating from the “Archery Ceremony” of the Six Arts in ancient China, a Chinese-style beanbag toss game and a Bouncing Ping-Pong game. Students also tried folding paper rabbits and Chinese calligraphy, writing Chinese characters as an art form using a brush and ink.