Celebrating our special species on World Wildlife Day

By the National Parks Authority

Most of the wildlife that we see daily and often take for granted are celebrated annually today.

When we say wildlife, we are referring to the undomesticated native animals and plants of Antigua and Barbuda that were not introduced by humans. Think about all the birds, lizards, frogs, and insects that call Antigua their home – they deserve some love too.

This year, the theme for World Wildlife Day is ‘partnerships for wildlife conservation’. Every year on March 3, the United Nations (UN) has recognised this day as an international day to celebrate wild animals and plants and their contribution to our lives and the health of the earth.

This specific day was chosen because it is the anniversary of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which was signed on this day in 1973, making this year the 50th anniversary of the convention.

At the National Parks, we have been privileged to have formed partnerships with several governmental and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) that aid to conserve national wildlife populations.

Caribbean reef octopus (Photo by Ruleo Camacho) Elkhorn coral (Photo by Ruleo Camacho) Yellowtail snapper (Photo by Ruleo Camacho)

In 2021, the National Parks Authority (NPA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Environment Awareness Group (EAG) for the Offshore Islands Conservation Programme (OICP), with the vision of “adaptively managed, flourishing offshore island ecosystems where wildlife thrives, people are meaningfully engaged, and sustainable use is valued and practiced for the benefit of all”.

Through this partnership, the NPA and the EAG have been able to collaborate on many more projects together. For example, the NPA has been able to assist the EAG with national records for turtle nesting in the prime nesting beaches within the NDNP boundaries. Additionally, the NPA works with the EAG to complete bird surveys that contribute to regional counts for birds across the Caribbean.

We have also formed strong partnerships with the Elkhorn Marine Conservancy (EMC), which is an NGO whose mission is “to enhance the resilience and local stewardship of Antigua’s marine ecosystems through restoration, collaborative management and conservation”.

This partnership has shown major potential as both the EMC and the NPA have coral restoration nursery sites that were created for the enhancement of degraded ecosystems and the continued conservation of marine wildlife.

Additionally, the professionals from the EMC assist the NPA with completing Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment (AGRRA) surveys which is a programme that assesses key attributes of coral reefs in the tropical Western Atlantic to inform reef policies, legislation, management and conservation.

In closing, there are a few endemic wildlife from Antigua, Barbuda and our offshore islands that we want to highlight today.

Endemic species are animals or plants that are only found in one specific area, community or country. Some notable species that we are celebrating today are the Antiguan racer snake, the Barbudan warbler, Redonda ground dragon, ground lizard, the blackberry, and the yellow dancing lady.

Please remember to look out for these wild animals and make a special effort not to harm them. Finally, always remember to learn, love and protect.