Celebrating 37 Years of Service: The Rotaract Club of Antigua

On December 5th, 2023, the Rotaract Club of Antigua hit an impressive milestone – 37 years of unbroken service dedicated to making a difference in Antigua and Barbuda.

Rotaract is a worldwide organization that unites individuals aged 18 and older to exchange ideas, perform community service, develop leadership and professional skills, and foster fellowship.

The Rotaract Club of Antigua emphasizes four pillars of service: Community, International, Professional, and Club Service. The Rotary Club of Antigua initiated the Rotaract Club of Antigua in December 1986. The founding Rotarians were the late Anthony Michael and Patrick “Paddy” Benjamin. Greg Walter was the Charter President, with Keva Margetson as Vice President.

From December 2nd to December 9th, events were held to commemorate the 37th Charter Anniversary. Notably, three projects were conducted during this time: Share the Cheer Project, SNAP Mastery and the Movies in the Park Fundraiser.

To mark the beginning of Charter Week, the club launched a Christmas Edition of their popular fundraising event, ‘Movies In The Park,’ with all proceeds going towards community service projects and the club’s development.

Members of the Rotaract Club of Antigua pictured at their Charter Week Church Service at Kentish Pentecostal

The Botanical Gardens was the perfect setting for this event, complete with a cinematic ambience, delicious snacks, and a joyful holiday atmosphere. The feature films for the night were “Home Alone 2” and “Best Man’s Holiday” both contributing to the nostalgic Christmas feeling.

The Professional Development Committee has completed the final session of its ongoing ‘SNAP Mastery‘ Project. In collaboration with Sydney Codrington from Sharefold Media, club members had the opportunity to receive professional photoshoots aimed at boosting their professional portfolios.

The club’s signature Community Service, the ‘Share the Cheer’ Project, this year focused on providing both tangible and emotional support to patients at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital. The project involved various activities such as tree planting, engaging in discussions, and donating care packages.

Members of the Rotaract Club of Antigua pictured with a nurse at Clarevue Psychiatric Hospital as they donate packages as part of their Share the Cheer Initiative

Items such as soaps, lotions, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, washcloths and journals were packed by members of the club during our Jingle Bell Junction event, with sponsors from Frank B Armstrong, Anjo Wholesale, OEC Antigua and BJ’s Supermarket.

Before the end of 2023, the club anticipates a few more initiatives. To name a few, the International Service Committee will be hosting an educational forum on December 16th called “Flow Forward: Operation Menstruation” geared toward girls aged between 11-15 on menstrual health wellness.

The Finance and Fundraising Committee will be hosting a ‘Sweet Treats Box’ delivery service on the 22nd of December, and the club’s signature Valentine’s Day, ‘Cupid’s Raffle’ to be announced in the new year.

Under the 2023/24 theme “Service With Heart,” President Sherwyn Greenidge and the executives are geared up for another year of meaningful initiatives and unbroken service.

Keep up with the club’s upcoming projects and activities by following them on social media, including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, by searching for RotaractAntigua, or via email at [email protected].