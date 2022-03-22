23 C
Case dropped against woman accused of receiving stolen sex toy

By Latrishka Thomas

The prosecution has discontinued its case against a woman said to have received a sex toy valued at $300, allegedly knowing that it was unlawfully obtained.

Antonya Otto was charged alongside two men, Delon Mattheson and Javante Lloyd, who are accused of stealing several sensual adult lifestyle products from Harmony Remedies on Popeshead Street on November 7 2020.

The duo reportedly broke into the store and made off with jewellery, sex toys, male enhancement pills, condoms, a quantity of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, phone accessories, and $9,000 in cash.

The items were collectively valued at more than $32,800.

Mattheson and Lloyd are charged with breaking and entering, and larceny.

Otto was reportedly given the sex toy by 26-year-old Mattheson who was said to have been her boyfriend at the time.

However, Mattheson — who was allegedly given the item by Lloyd — is still accused of receiving the stolen object.

But due to insufficient evidence, the Crown withdrew its case against 23-year-old Otto.

The young woman and Mattheson had already pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lloyd, on the other hand, is yet to enter a plea but may do so today when the matter proceeds with him and Mattheson.

Mattheson is presented by attorney Wendel Robinson, while Lloyd is unrepresented.

