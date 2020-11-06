Case between education minister and ‘Serpent’ adjourned again

Spread the love













By Latrishka Thomas

The case against Observer NewsCo managing Director, Algernon ‘Serpent’ Watts, has been adjourned again, this time until December 12.

Watts was charged with disorderly conduct, using indecent language, using threatening language and assault after an incident that occurred between him and Minister of Education Michael Browne on July 1, 2019.

Watts reportedly got irate when Browne, while exiting the studio at Observer Radio after appearing as a guest on the Connecting with Dave Lester Payne programme, uttered the words, “I forgive you”.

The media personality and minister then began arguing.

A few Observer media staff who witnessed the incident were summoned to court when the case was first called in November 2019. It has since had several adjournments.

Yesterday, magistrate Conliffe Clarke adjourned the matter again because the complainant, Browne, is currently in quarantine having recently returned to the island from the United States.

Watts is being represented by attorney Kenny Kentish.