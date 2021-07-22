Case against man accused of attempting to kill coworker adjourned

The Villa youth charged with attempting to murder his coworker on May 6 will have to wait a while longer for his committal hearing.

Youseff Dion McDougal made his second appearance in the St John’s Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning with the hope of learning if there is enough evidence against him to have the matter sent up to the High Court where he will have to answer to the charge against him.

However, the matter has been adjourned by Magistrate Conliffe Clarke and will now be heard on October 18.

The 30-year-old man was charged in connection with the stabbing of Shakiel Joseph in May.

Joseph, of Tindale Road, received multiple stab wounds about his body with the most serious one to his chest, causing major damage to his heart.

The victim, whose 24th birthday was two days after the incident, was also said to have been wounded in his back and diaphragm.

Based on reports, the wounds were allegedly inflicted during an altercation in the Golden Grove area while both men were on the job.

Joseph and McDougal are both employees of the National Solid Waste Management Authority.

When the Villa man appeared in court on May 10, the prosecution disclosed that the victim was on life support and, should he meet his demise, the charge would have to be upgraded to murder.

However, weeks after the incident, Joseph was released from the hospital despite being in a coma for some time, and his family launched an appeal for financial support in order for him to have emergency heart surgery in Barbados.

Just over a week ago, Joseph’s family made a second appeal for donations, reporting that while they have received some support, they still have not reached their target.

Joseph’s surgery and travel expenses to Barbados are expected to cost up to EC$115,000 or US$42,000.

Anyone desirous of contributing is asked to contact Joseph’s mother Abril Mullin at 723-8953 or his brother Avoy at 721-8670. Donations can also be made on the GoFundMe page ‘Shakiel’s Emergency Heart Surgery’.