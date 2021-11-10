Case adjourned for prison officer accused of smuggling drugs into HMP

By Latrishka Thomas

January 20 2022 is the new date when the prison officer who allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into Her Majesty’s Prison will have to return to court.

Howard Segree of Bolans was charged with conveying articles into the prison, possessing 42.3 grams of cannabis, and possessing the drugs with intent to transfer.

The prison warden of five years was reportedly caught with the drugs, worth $423, plus tobacco and wrapping paper in a Contigo cup while entering his workplace on June 1.

He appeared before Magistrate Conliffe Clarke two days after being charged, and was represented by attorney Wendel Robinson.

Robinson asked that the charges not be put to his client since he needed to peruse the file before he could properly advise Segree, and the matter was adjourned.

But when Segree appeared in court on Monday, the matter was pushed back a second time.

The 40-year-old accused is currently on bail for the offence. The bail was set at $15,000 with a $1,500 cash component.

The other conditions were that he should provide two Antiguan sureties, report to the nearest police station four days per week, surrender his travel documents, and remain at his current abode in Bolans or inform the police of any change in address at least three days in advance.

Notice was also given to the Immigration Department that he should not be allowed to travel unless he receives permission from the court.