Case adjourned against man accused of murdering police officer

Murder accused Verel Simon leaving court on Feburary 19 (File photo)

By Latrishka Thomas

The case against the man who allegedly murdered a police officer while detained at St John’s Police Station has been delayed by two months.

June 24 is the new date for the committal proceedings when murder accused Verel Simon will find out if there is enough evidence to proceed.

The 20-year-old allegedly murdered Corporal Clifton Common on February 11 at around 1pm at the station in Newgate Street.

Common died while receiving medical treatment in hospital, after reportedly sustaining a head injury inflicted by Simon.

The Villa man appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh with Attorney Warren Cassell as his legal representative on February 19. He was bound with hand and foot cuffs.

On that day Cassell requested that his client be given a psychiatric evaluation before proceeding.

The magistrate indicated, however, that such a request has to be made at the High Court. Simon was then remanded to prison until April 22. He was not present for yesterday’s hearing when the magistrate was due to decide if there is enough evidence to have the matter committed to the High Court for trial. The file was not complete for her to do so