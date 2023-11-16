CARICOM statement on the situation in Gaza

- Advertisement -

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), aware of the catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza that continues to worsen, expresses horror and concern at the mounting death toll on the civilian population, including women and children, particularly in Gaza, but also in other areas of the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

CARICOM calls on all States to respect and ensure respect for international humanitarian law in all circumstances in accordance with Article 1 of the Geneva Conventions of 12 August 1949, and condemns any disregard for international humanitarian law, human rights and the laws of war that have resulted in the widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure in Gaza and deprivation of access to basic necessities including medical care for the people of Palestine.

CARICOM also reaffirms its conviction that a lasting, two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can be achieved only by peaceful means, based on the relevant United Nations Resolutions and in accordance with international law.

Further calls for:

1. an immediate ceasefire in Gaza;

2. the immediate release of all hostages and for their humane treatment at all times in compliance with international law;

3. all parties to immediately and fully comply with their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law and international human rights law; and

4. the immediate, safe, unimpeded access for adequate, sustained humanitarian support throughout Gaza including food, water, medicines, medical care, fuel and electricity.