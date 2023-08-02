Carib Seas pledges financial support to Denroy Harrigan’s family

- Advertisement -

By Robert A. Emmanuel

[email protected]

Principals of the shipping company where Denroy “Waka” Harrigan was employed at the time of the incident which led to his untimely passing have offered his family their condolences and pledged financial compensation.

Chairman of Carib Seas Ltd Justin Simon KC said that during an emergency meeting on July 31 with relatives of Harrigan – who died on Monday two weeks after being crushed by a truck at work – a video of the incident was shown detailing the circumstances.

“We had a meeting yesterday with the Port [Authority] and members of the family were also invited, and they wanted to see the video clip of the incident because the Port was able to capture it on camera.

“It was very clear what happened was really accidental and the driver of the vehicle has admitted that he was distracted,” Simon said.

Harrigan’s family described him as a fun-loving, hard-working man who loved his mother and his dogs. His death was an additional emotional shock to the family as he was the main financial provider for his infirm mother.

The family had recently buried one of Harrigan’s brothers, Edward, who died due to illness a week before Denroy’s tragic incident.

Simon revealed that Edward was also a long-time employee of Carib Seas.

“From my understanding — and I am quoting from Tyrone Simon, Carib Seas Port Manager — [Denroy] was a dedicated worker just like his brother before him,” he said.

Denroy’s sister previously told Observer that the family was seeking legal advice regarding financial compensation in relation to the accident and, according to Simon, this was actively encouraged by the company.

He also said that the company has pledged to support the family.

“The insurance company is acknowledging their responsibility, the Port Authority has decided also to chip in and assist the family, and Carib Seas will be doing the same,” Simon said.

The chairman also provided further details about the incident which caused the 59-year-old man to be hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre.

“He has been with us for the last six to eight years and he was in the process of checking an empty container before it was lifted onto the vessel before being taken back to Miami.

“The checking is something necessary and compulsory to ensure that there is nothing hidden in the empty container because if there is, for example, drugs and other matter like that, it places both Carib Seas and Seaboard Marine [the shipping company] into some trouble with the law,” he explained.

Simon said that during the checking process, Harrigan was standing at the back of the container when another truck arrived with another empty container and pinned him between the truck and the container.

The Carib Seas Chairman said all parties were still trying to come to terms with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, it is expected that Port Authority CEO, Darwin Telemaque, will issue new safety guidelines for the port which handles all cargo coming into Antigua.