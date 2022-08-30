Car washers decry loss of business due to demolition of shelter

- Advertisement -

A group of men who make a living washing cars by Country Pond in St John’s say the demolition of the shelter they use as a waiting area for customers has destroyed their business.

The wooden structure, along with its table and seats, was apparently smashed down by police on Saturday amid complaints from some about noise.

Its absence means both the car washers and their potential patrons are now at the mercy of the elements which is deterring motorists from using their services.

The men say they have been plying their trade at the site for decades. And at a time when residents are already feeling the pinch from the spiralling cost of living, the chance to make a few dollars has perhaps never been so crucial.

The team say they usually wash more than two dozen cars a day between them, affording them a small income.

“On Saturday morning, police in blue suits came and broke down the shed so now we have nowhere to sit down,” one of the washers, who goes by the name of Shabé, told Observer.

“When the customers come, they have nowhere to sit. It’s causing a lot of problems.

“I’ve been here at this site for 20 years and never had no problems before, apart from a likkle warning and they broke it down and we build it back – but this time they broke it for good.”

Shabé said he had been told the land owner did not want people using the area.

“We are left in the hot sun; it’s not comfortable. Business is slow. From when the shed broke down, no business,” he added.

At least one parent from the adjacent Foundation Mixed School has expressed concern – via a letter published in the Daily Observer in July – about the men apparently cursing, smoking and gambling within metres of primary schoolchildren.

However, the school’s principal Yvette Francis told Observer the institution had long enjoyed a good relationship with the car washers.

“I’ve been here since 1973 and they were here before me. We grew up with people being there. I think it’s malicious whoever has been spreading these rumours,” she said.

“They do not interfere with us. As a matter of fact, if a child goes out the gate and they see the child going down the road, they will take the child and bring the child back to me.”

Francis said she had never seen gambling at the site during school hours.

“If they raise their voice a little bit and the teachers look out the window they say sorry, sorry,” the school principal added.

However, police told Observer they had received a number of complaints about activities in the area that they said should not be taking place in close proximity to a school.