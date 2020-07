Spread the love













A road smash on Friday night destroyed a major pump at APUA’s Cassada Gardens booster station affecting water services to customers in the north of Antigua.

Inspections on Saturday revealed that the damage was extensive and affected machinery and the alignment of the system both inside and outside of the station.

Efforts remain underway to re-establish operations and alternative arrangements are being explored to supply water to the affected areas. APUA is urging customers to be patient.