Canadian woman drowns at Devil’s Bridge, 5-year-old child still missing

Tragedy struck at Devil’s Bridge as a 37-year-old Canadian woman lost her life in a drowning incident, with her 5-year-old child currently missing.

Emergency services, including the police and Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard, are actively engaged in a search and rescue operation to find the child. The circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

The woman’s 38-year-old husband, also from Canada, found himself in distress while attempting to rescue his wife and child but has reportedly received cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) since.

The distress call reached Emergency Medical Services at 6:55 on Thursday morning, prompting a rapid response arriving at the scene within just over 10 minutes. Observer is closely monitoring this evolving situation.