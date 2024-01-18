CalvinAir Helicopters performs its first Medevac for 2024; Airlifts Barbudan stroke victim to SLBMC

- Advertisement -

Just two weeks into January and CalvinAir Helicopters is already continuing its commitment in providing medical emergency evacuation service as mandated by its Chairman, Ambassador Calvin Ayre. Ayre, a businessman and philanthropist, is also the Founder of the Calvin Ayre Foundation, which funds the cost for the emergency flights.

On Tuesday, January 16th, at approximately 4:30pm, the helicopter company was presented with a distress call from Hanna Thomas Hospital’s Health Department, informing them that a 65-year-old male was experiencing symptoms of a stroke and needed to be rushed to mainland for emergency treatment. Within a short time, an Airbus EC130 helicopter was dispatched to Barbuda.

The patient landed at the Sir Lester Bird Medical Centre, just around 5:35pm.

Matron Caryl Jones Michael extended heartfelt thanks to both CalvinAir Helicopters (CAH) and the Calvin Ayre Foundation (CAF), for what she considered to be a speedy response to this emergency case.

In response, Mark Fleming, CEO of CAH, who is also an emergency pilot, said, “We’re always standing by ready to assist because we know how critical, and time sensitive medical evacuations are.”

Media Relations Specialist for CAF, Jamilla Kirwan, said “the Calvin Ayre Foundation will continue to do its best to serve the nation of Antigua and Barbuda in the areas of emergency response, sports and education and social development.”

Kirwan wishes the patient a speedy recovery on behalf of the Ayre Group of Companies and Ambassador Calvin Ayre.