Cabinet to discuss ‘weekend pool party’ at local hotel

By Shermain Bique-Charles

[email protected]

Cabinet is expected to discuss this morning an apparent pool party at the Royalton Resort that appeared to have breached Covid-19 protocols.

Public Safety Minister Steadroy Benjamin has confirmed that his department received a written letter from the management of Royalton about a large pool gathering at the hotel last weekend.

The Ministry of Tourism had reached out to the management of the hotel seeking an explanation on the matter.

The management of Royalton promised a report on the incident, which was sent to the Minister of Public Safety.

Benjamin told Observer yesterday that the matter will be discussed at Cabinet level on Wednesday. He did not want to divulge the contents of the document before discussing it with his colleagues, he said.

In a video that went locally viral, dozens of guests were seen clustered together at what appeared to be a pool party.

Social gatherings are currently limited to 10 people under Covid safety laws.