Bullets stun SAP, Grenades trounce Blackhawks

By Carlena Knight

Former Antigua Premier League (APL) champions SAP FC were stunned on Saturday night as they went under to Pigotts Bullets by a 4-2 scoreline in the feature match of a triple header evening at the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association (ABFA) Technical Centre.

Akeem Isaac was a goal shy of a hat-trick for the victors scoring in the 31st and 45th minutes of play.

His teammates, Tyrique Thwaites (28th) and Isaac Hughes (86th) also found the back of the net.

While for SAP, Kevon Samuel and Shaquan Telemaque were the goal-scorers.

Grenades FC joined Bullets in the winner’s circle over the weekend after trouncing Liberta Blackhawks 4-1.

Despite a 12-minute conversion from Clarence March, the Blackhawks could not secure a much needed win and instead found themselves on the losing end after an onslaught of goals in the second half.

Rakeem Henry got the ball rolling for the victors scoring in the 54th minute. A minute later, Carl Osbourne found the back of the net.

The goals continued eleven minutes later with a strike from Ridel Stanislaus while the fourth and final goal was courtesy of a 86th minute conversion from Keanu Barret.

Meanwhile in the other match played that night, Cedar Grove BlueJays FC came from behind to edge out Willikies FC 2-1.

The celebrations began early for Willikies who scored in the 2nd minute of play with a goal from Sheyan Hastings but those celebrations would be cut short as the BlueJays rallied in the second half to win the match.

Keon Greene was the hero of the day for the northside team scoring twice in minutes 79 and 87.

A day earlier, Old Road FC and Empire FC played to a two-all draw.