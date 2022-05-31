Bryson’s Bullets record another win in in male and female twenty/20 softball tournament

- Advertisement -

By Carlena Knight

Bryson’s Bullets continued their winning ways over the weekend in the male division, this time defeating Sisserou by four wickets in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association (ABSCA) T/20 Tournament.

Sisserou after winning the toss and deciding to bat first posted an impressive 104 for eight from their 20 overs on Sunday at the Jennings Cricket Grounds.

Isaiah Viville top-scored with 33 runs while teammate Joel Matthew contributed making 19.

Bowling for Bullets, Morrison Browne, Franklin Harris and Calvin Richards all took two wickets.

In reply, Bullets surged to 107 for six in 17.1 overs with Franklin Harris scoring 20.

Morrison Browne and Andra Samuel both made 19 to secure the win.

Sisserou’s Isaiah Viville had the best bowling figures for his team taking four for 28.

Bullets female teamed joined their male compatriots in the winner’s circle, this time with a seven-wicket victory over the home team, Jennings Rockets.

The Rockets opted to bat first after winning the toss and were all out for 99 from their 19 overs.

Ann Marie Parker made 28 and Chemique Benjamin was not out for 27.

Bullets’ Lana Thomas took five wickets while teammate, Maurica Willette snatched three.

In reply, Bullets made 105 for three from 16.1 overs with Cheryl Williams not out for 23.

Annette Frank made 21 and Lana Thomas, 20.

Over in Swetes, Flyers defeated Marko Inc Buckley’s 3J’s by 40 runs.

Flyers having won the toss and opting to bat, were all out for 110 with Troy Andrew leading the way hitting 38.

Joele Jacobs was not out for 17.

Buckley’s Rodney Williams had a four-wicket haul and teammate, Alfred Jarvis took three wickets.

Despite a 14 not out effort from Rodney Williams, Buckley’s faltered in reaching the target, as they could only make it to 70 runs before being all out in 12.5 overs.

Brian Burton had the best bowling figures for the victors taking five wickets with one maiden for six runs.

Dwayne George assisted snatching three wickets.

Meanwhile, at Dredgers, Rakaman Construction Strictly Business defeated the home team by eight wickets in the male division while Police fell to their female team by five wickets.

Sagicor Life Enforcers defeated Potters Uprising in Potters by 32 runs while TG’s Welding and Fab Underdogs fell to 300 by five wickets.