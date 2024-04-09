Brysons Bullets defeated in low scoring thriller in ABSCA 30 Overs Competition

- Advertisement -

By Samuel Peters

Lee’s Landscaping 300 defeated Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by two wickets in the Antigua and Barbuda Softball Cricket Association on Sunday.

Bullets won the toss and batted first posting 45 for nine from 13.2 overs. Bernel Peterson made 16 while Charles James had figures of four for 19 runs with Jared Roberts three for seven runs.

In reply, 300 got to the target of 46 for 8 from 17.2 overs.

James top scored with 12 while Dorian Grant collected four for 16, Vaughn Charles two for eight and Kimani George two for 14.

Marco Inc. Grill Box Buckley’s 3J’s defeated Construction Solutions PMS by nine wickets.

PMS won the toss and batted first reaching 116 for 8 from 28 overs.

Kenny Benjamin stroked 41 while Richie Thomas picked up two for nine runs.

3J’s in reply made 120 for 1 from 9.5 overs as Thomas made an unbeaten 54, Randino Turner 35 and Ashfield Weatherhead 29.

The match between Rackaman Construction Strictly Business and Sisserou saw the former winning by 9 wickets.

Sisserou won the toss and batted first posting 81 for 9 from 26 overs.

Kenroy Frederick picked up five for eight runs.

Strictly Business romped to 84 for 1 from 11.4 overs as Kim George cracked an unbeaten 40 and Raymond Leadette 32 not out.

Results in the St John’s Co-operative Credit Union ABSCA 15 overs Female Competition are as follows.

Wayne’s Electrical Services Survivors def Rackaman Construction Strictly Business by default as Strictly Business did not have enough players.

The match between Alzzari Joseph Sharon Joseph Flyers and Jennings Rockets Cricket Club saw Flyers winning by 33 runs.

Sharon Joseph Flyers won the toss and batted 76 for 7 from 15 overs, as Gaynell O’Garro made 20, Terez Parker 11 while Valerie Isaac picked up five for 15 runs.

Rockets in reply only got to 43 for 6 from 15 overs as Diane Anthony picked up three for seven runs and O’Garro had two for five runs

Potters Uprising Serpents triumphed over Brysons Shipping & Insurance Bullets by three runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, Potters Uprising got to 86 for three from 15 overs with Nolia Elvin cracking an unbeaten 58.

In reply, Bullets got to 83 for 7 from 15 overs with Cheryl Williams scoring 23, Annette Frank 13 and Jamella McClure 13.