Browne, Hector, James and Charles emerge winners in Law Enforcement Fitness Challenge

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Inspector Rafie Browne and Corporal Diana Hector were male and female winners of the police division in the Law Enforcement Fitness Challenge while Devon James and Hanna Charles, both of Hurricane Power Athletics Club, were male and female winners in the civilian category of the event held on Sunday.

Registering a time of 36:40 (36 minutes and 40 seconds) Browne outclassed his colleagues to take the men’s division title with Corporal Sheridan Whinfield (40:34) and Superintendent Elson Quammie (43:26) were second and third respectively.

Senior Sergeant Veronica George-Whyte claimed a second place finish in the women’s division of the police category with a time of 58:34 (58 minutes and 34 seconds).

Finishing second in the men’s civilian division was Shaquan Hughes of the Hurricane Power Athletics Club in a time of 30:47 while Shanti Cornelius was the second civilian female in a time of 1:03.02 (one hour, three minutes and two seconds).

Wilbur Purcell of Special Security Services was the first walker in a time of 1:04.37 (one hour, four minutes and 37 seconds). Purcell and Everton Francis were the oldest participants, while twins Mark and Marcus Murphy of Hurricane Power Athletics Club were the youngest on show.

The walk, which started at 5:30 am, took participants along All Saints Road before turning right onto Herbert’s main road through Potters and right onto Sir Sydney Walling Highway before heading into the Police Recreation Grounds.

The event was coordinated by Acting Inspector Lillieth Joseph and her team, and was ably assisted by Cordova Simon and his team from Hurricane Athletics Club and was one of several pre-events for police week 2022.