Browne dominates Cycling Federation’s Circuit Race to win second straight overall title

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

For the second week running, junior cyclist Tahje Browne dominated the field to emerge the overall winning of an official event put on by the Antigua and Barbuda Cycling Federation (ABCF), claiming Sunday’s Pan Am Base Circuit Race in a time of one hour, 46 minutes and nine seconds (1:46:09).

The results meant that the Wadadli Cycling AC athlete who, last Sunday, won the overall prize in the federation’s second opener, also dominated the Junior Men’s division, finishing ahead of Jomari King of Team Vipers.

Elite Male competitor, Marcos Ozuna of Team Pillars Cycling, clocked one hour, 46 minutes and 38 seconds (1:46:38) to finish second overall but managed to maintain his position as the top elite men’s cyclist.

Junior cycling, Tahje Browne (center), was also crowned winner in the overall category. He is flanked by Marcos Ozuna (left) and Jomari King (right) were second and third overall respectively. Winner of the Cadets Class, Elite Thomas (right) and second placed Jaheel Lewis celebrate following dominant performances on Sunday. Cyclists on the road. Telesha Choy of Team Viper was the lone female competitor, clocking a time of 1:40:46.30. Best in the Cadets Class was Elite Thomas (right) with Jaheel Lewis (left) as runner-up.

Finishing third overall was junior competitor Jomari King who clocked 1:46:38 while elite male cyclist, Conroy Thomas completed the race in the fourth position in a time of 1:46:47. King rode for Team Vipers while Thomas represents Team Terminix.

Cosmos Richardson of Team Vipers rounds off the top five in the overall category, finishing in a time of 1:49:53.

Meanwhile, Telesha Choy of Team Viper was the lone female competitor, clocking a time of 1:40:46.30. The Masters Class was dominated by Vaughn Gomes in a time 1:28:16.94 while Tiziano Rosignoli finished second in the Masters and eight overall.

Brent George of Team Terminix claimed the Sports Class with independent rider Miguel Williams finishing second. Best in the Cadets Class was Elite Thomas with Jaheel Lewis as runner-up.