British tourists told ‘go home’ now

British tourists and “casual visitors” currently in Antigua and Barbuda are being urged to head home.

That’s the advice from the St John’s-based British High Commission which sent out a statement last night amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Any country or area may restrict travel without notice,” it warned. “If you live in the UK and are currently travelling abroad, you are strongly advised to return now, where there are still commercial routes available.

“Many airlines are suspending flights and many airports are closing, preventing flights from leaving.”

The advice is not aimed at British people who are resident in Antigua and Barbuda. Residents and dual citizens are urged to follow the advice of the local authorities in their host country.

The UK’s Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) had already advised its citizens against all but non-essential travel.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has now upped those warnings.

“If you are on holiday abroad, the time to come home is now while you still can,” he said.

British travellers should contact their tour operator or airline. Commercial flight options are still available at present.

Some British tourists abroad are already finding difficulties returning home due to international travel restrictions and domestic policies around the world.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said, “This is a very difficult time for British citizens travelling overseas, or those with families and loved ones abroad.

“We’re in close contact with airlines who are working tirelessly to ensure British citizens travelling overseas can safely return to the UK.

“We are also working closely with other government departments, including the FCO, to ensure airlines are able to operate to bring people back home.”

Due to unprecedented demand on the FCO’s consular services, Brits abroad should go online for the latest in-country advice.