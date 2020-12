Spread the love













A prison inmate has been charged with the attempted murder of a fellow inmate who he apparently stabbed in the head and neck during an incident in the prison grounds on October 30.

Conroy Jones was said to have been washing clothes in the compound when another prisoner attacked him in an alleged bout of fury over access to water.

Jones – a Jamaican national – has been in the prison for around 10 years and is due for release in 2025.

