BREAKING NEWS: More details have emerged of the high speed car chase in St John’s last night.

Spread the love













The allegations are that police were in pursuit of the driver and occupant of a grey Toyota Vitz car as a result of a prior traffic violation. The said vehicle travelled along Nevis Street from west to east at an accelerated speed, and collided into the rear portion of another vehicle on Independence Drive.

A bus driver, travelling from north to south on Independence Drive, apparently collided with a tree in an effort to avoid a head-on collision.

The vehicle eventually came to an abrupt stop on Upper Bishopgate Street, after striking a concrete wall. Both the driver and occupant allegedly fled the scene on foot. One man was later apprehended and is in police custody assisting further with the investigation.

The incident occurred at around 7.15pm last night, police spokesman Inspector Frankie Thomas told Observer.