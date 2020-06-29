Breaking News: Child becomes country’s latest Covid case

Spread the love













A child has become the latest person in the country to test positive for Covid-19. The minor was among passengers who recently returned to Antigua from the Dominican Republic, health officials have just announced.

The new confirmed case was one of two positive results from the latest batches of samples sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) in recent days. The other positive result was a repeat test on a previously recorded case.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Rhonda Sealey-Thomas told a press briefing last week that “30 to 40” tests had been sent to CARPHA for analysis on Wednesday with results due Thursday. A press statement sent tonight revealed that a total of 55 results had been received between June 25 and 29.

