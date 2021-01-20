Breaking: Curfew breaker sentenced to prison

Spread the love













A Green Bay man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to a charge of receiving stolen items, along with breaching curfew regulations.

Joshua Smith appeared before Chief Magistrate Joanne Walsh on Tuesday and was sentenced to one year for receiving, and six months for breaking curfew. His sentences will run consecutively.

Smith was apprehended by police on January 15 with a number of household appliances and electronic items inside a vehicle. The items were stolen from a property in Ottos.

Meanwhile, several people were convicted in St John’s Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

Ingrid Jennings, owner of Chippies Hot Spot on Kentish Road, was fined $2,500 for breaching restrictions on social gatherings. She has until February 26 to pay the fine or serve six months in prison.

Also, Glen Strann of Desouza Road, Cemona James of Seaview Farm, and Ita M King of Golden Grove were all fined $500 each for breaching curfew rules.

Both Strann and James have until January 29, while King has until February 5, to pay the fines or serve one month in prison.

Likewise, Emmanuel Lewis of Herbert’s Estate was convicted and fined $500 for breaching curfew, and an additional $1,000 for driving without a valid driver’s licence, plus $1,500 for driving without insurance. He has until January 26 to pay up.