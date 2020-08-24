Bolt awaiting COVID-19 test

Spread the love













(Barbados Today) – Retired Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt says he is still awaiting results of a coronavirus test, noting that he has not had any official communication from the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

Bolt, the eight-time Olympic champion and world record holder in the 100m and 200m, reportedly took the COVID-19 test on Saturday ahead of a business trip overseas.

He was expected to leave the island on Tuesday.

The sprinter was present at a surprise birthday party at Football Factory on Friday, which had several local celebrities in attendance such as footballers Raheem Sterling and Leon Bailey as well entertainers Ding Dong, Christopher Martin and Munga Honourable.

Jamaica has experienced a serious spike in positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.