Bolden Leads Ovals To Game 3 Win

CBA player, Jermaine “Golden” Bolden once again came up big for the F and G Trading Cutie’s Ovals Ojays as the guard, leading the 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one League champions to an 89-70 Game 3 victory over Potters Steelers, proving once again that experience trumps all on Saturday night at JSC.

Bolden, who kept Ovals in the fight late in the second and third quarters, truly came alive in the fourth dazzling fans with his ball handling skills and ability to bury shots around the perimeter, ending the encounter with 29 points, five assists and five steals.

Captain, Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew assisted with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Skipper, Marlon “Buju” Charles chipped in with 11 points with national player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards sinking 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Teammate, Devorn Benjamin also got in on the action and netted 10 points.

Despite a 32-point, 10 rebounds effort by CBA player, Joshua Minner, Potters could not continue their Cinderella story and were eliminated from the 2018 playoffs, losing 2-1 in the best of three semi-finals.

Benny Iko (CBA player) chipped in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Adissa “Rass-I” Harris sank 11 points, snatched five rebounds and made five steals in a losing effort.

Ovals will now look to claim the double as the best of five finals shoot off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at JSC.