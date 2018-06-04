Bolden Leads Ovals To Game 3 Win

June 4, 2018 Carlena Knight The Big Scores No comments

CBA player, Jermaine Bolden (left) had another unforgettable performance on Saturday night, leading the Ojays to secure Game 3 and advance to the finals. (Photo courtesy Gemma Hazelwood/ABBA)

CBA player, Jermaine “Golden” Bolden once again came up big for the F and G Trading Cutie’s Ovals Ojays as the guard, leading the 2018 Antigua and Barbuda Basketball Association (ABBA) Division one League champions to an 89-70 Game 3 victory over Potters Steelers, proving once again that experience trumps all on Saturday night at JSC.

Bolden, who kept Ovals in the fight late in the second and third quarters, truly came alive in the fourth dazzling fans with his ball handling skills and ability to bury shots around the perimeter, ending the encounter with 29 points, five assists and five steals.

Captain, Bryan “Hollywood” Matthew assisted with 12 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.

Skipper, Marlon “Buju” Charles chipped in with 11 points with national player, Kareem “Macky” Edwards sinking 10 points and grabbing six rebounds.

Teammate, Devorn Benjamin also got in on the action and netted 10 points.

Despite a 32-point, 10 rebounds effort by CBA player, Joshua Minner, Potters could not continue their Cinderella story and were eliminated from the 2018 playoffs, losing 2-1 in the best of three semi-finals.

Benny Iko (CBA player) chipped in with 13 points, 11 rebounds and four steals while Adissa “Rass-I” Harris sank 11 points, snatched five rebounds and made five steals in a losing effort.

Ovals will now look to claim the double as the best of five finals shoot off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. at JSC.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.