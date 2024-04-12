Bodybuilding Federation head wants more support from members with fundraising

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Recently elected president of the Antigua and Barbuda Amateur Bodybuilding & Weightlifting Federation (ABABWF), Marvette Richards, said one of her goals is to change the mindset of the members where it pertains to fundraising and supporting the body’s efforts.

Speaking recently on the Good Morning Jojo sports show, Richards highlighted what she labels a “habit” by members to not attend or support efforts by the federation to raise funds, reminding that all funds go back into the athletes.

“They are too comfortable. I think a lot of them think the administrative team has to do everything for them, but it’s a joint effort and they have to put themselves out there to push the sport also so it’s not just about us going out there and finding sponsors to assist them.

“They too have to support our fundraising initiatives because it’s not easy going out there and all of us have jobs so it’s a volunteer role we’re performing,” she said.

The federation’s national championships is its main fundraiser and is held just weeks from the CAC championships.

Richards said that one of her other objectives is to be able to take the sport into schools and drum up interest amongst the youths.

“One of my objectives is to get into the schools and get more youths involved in the discipline and that’s my key focus, so it’s not all about getting new members but reaching the youths. Finding creative ways to incorporate them in the different disciplines we have under bodybuilding,” the bodybuilding boss said.

Responding to questions pertaining her decision to run for the federation’s top spot, Richards said she felt it was time to step up to the plate.

“I just thought that we needed a fresh person in the ring and, since I’ve been there under numerous administrators and vice presidents, I just thought what better way than to just throw myself in the ring. I think I had overwhelming support and a team that was behind of me pushing me,” she said.

The other elected members are Clement Samuel (vice president), Dwayne Edwards (treasurer), Beverly Percival Tonge (secretary) and Ediniz Norde (assistant secretary).