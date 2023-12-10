Blue Waters Resort & Spa spreads festive cheer and community support

- Advertisement -

Blue Waters Resort & Spa spearheaded by their Executive Chef, Mr Michael Harrison initiated a community outreach initiative to involve our entire team.

This was approved by the resort’s ownership whereby meals are provided once a month for the homeless and served by team members at the Soup Kitchen near the St John’s Market.

Team members volunteer their time to assist in preparing, cooking and serving the meals (the resort provides the ingredients).

This commenced in June 2023.

Further collaboration this year came through an initiative of the Antigua Barbuda Hotels & Tourism Association (ABHTA) and the Ministry of Tourism, Education Division to craft a comprehensive School Visitation Program with both School Adoption and Property Visits to enrich the educational experience of school students while simultaneously uplifting the tourism industry.

By providing them with firsthand knowledge of our industry, the aim is to inspire their interest and curiosity.

Blue Waters Resort & Spa, based in the north of the island is committed to work with both the St. Anthony’s Secondary School and the Cedar Grove Primary School.

The first activity began at Christmas 2022 with the St. Anthony’s Secondary School (SASS) when the guests and staff of the resort were serenaded to Carols by the school band “The SASS Renegades”.

During the year members of the Blue Waters’ team participated in student development activities with their CAPE Department geared towards guiding students on resume writing and preparation for the world of work.

As such it was a natural end to the calendar year when on, Thursday, 7 December 2023 both Team Blue Waters and the CAPE students of SASS along with their Principal, Mrs. Joann Boulous-Callias brought festive cheer to the Soup Kitchen.

Both teams put up decorations, provided music, a delectable menu and cheer for the Season!