Citizen rewarded for kindness

- Advertisement -

Juante Kirby was the recipient of an all-inclusive weekend for two at Carlisle Bay Resort.

On behalf of the Halo Foundation, the presentation was made at Government House last Friday by Her Excellency Lady Williams.

Mr Kirby, who was nominated for acknowledgement by a member of the public, came to the assistance of some students who were passengers on a bus that was involved in a collision on November 20th.

He sought to console them amid what an earlier account described as a “frightening scenario’, ensuring that each student was calmed with the help of kind words and a smoothie.

Lady Williams cited his impromptu actions as “thoughtful and genuine, in a world consumed by giant egos and selfish agendas”.

She said, “It is heartwarming to learn of the care and concern which was extended to the children — especially at this ‘giving’ time of year.”