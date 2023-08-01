Blue Halo Ocean Camp – understanding healthy ecosystems and biodiversity

- Advertisement -

By barbudanGO

The typical Barbudan child who loves the outdoors had the summer of a lifetime with Blue Halo Ocean Camp 2023, as ‘Oceaneers’.

This year’s camp gave Oceaneers an opportunity to learn about the different types of ecosystems and the importance of biodiversity.

Oceaneers explored mangrove and ocean ecosystems. They acquired knowledge that assisted them to correctly identify species of animals both avian and aquatic, report their observations and hold discussions about the health of the ecosystems.

Blue Halo Ocean Camp encourages youth to become passionate about the ocean and its many wonders, so they are convinced to protect it, to continue enjoying it.

This year’s camp hosted guest facilitators Roy Morris, Barbuda Fisheries Officer, Johnella Bradshaw, EAG conservationist, and Ruleo Camacho, marine ecologist, to deliver the curriculum based on marine ecosystems.

As the name suggests, Blue Halo Ocean Camp is a water-based camp. Campers spent 80 percent of their time making impactful splashes with these environmental personnel, learning the proper ways to snorkel in order to explore and observe reefs, seagrass and mangroves ecosystems. What a way to cool off from this summer’s heat?

For some participants, this is their third year as an Oceaneer, and although they are familiar with some of the activities, each year there is always something new. This year, Oceaneers observed methods that can be used in coral restoration projects. And of course, for an element of fun, Oceaneers kayaked on their fun day – after all, ‘all work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.

Learning how the natural world works, and understanding how humans can better interact and find solutions to deal with environmental problems and live more sustainably, are the three main goals of environmental science. The environmental sciences are crucial to the survival of the human race.

BarbudanGO’s end goal for hosting Blue Halo Ocean Camp annually is to familiarise our youths with ocean science while building their capacity, confidence and passion that can allow them to explore and entertain the option and opportunity of a career path in marine/environmental science. The earth needs stewards – ocean and environmental stewards.

Oceaneers were awarded a certificate of completion along with awards for the top snorkeller, champion Oceaneer and ocean knowledge quest. BarbudanGO celebrates its Oceaneers and most notably hails Kejay Williams who took home prizes for being the ocean knowledge quest champion and the champion Oceaneer for 2023.

Blue Halo Ocean Camp is a partnership programme between Waitt Institute and barbudanGO to continue to promote ocean management and stewardship in the community of Barbuda. However, the programme’s success is due to the dedicated support received from the Barbuda Council’s Department of Fisheries, the EAG, National Parks Authority, Ruleo Camacho and Barbuda Ocean Club. For this, barbudanGO sincerely thanks all the parties involved for the time, effort, and skill set for making the Blue Halo Ocean Camp 2023 a success.

BarbudanGO extends the invitation to all youth who are lovers of aquatic life to register next year for a chance to experience “a summer of a lifetime” while understanding ecosystems and biodiversity because we need to keep alive in order to stay alive.