Blackhawks continue to lead Two Day standings heading into final round of matches

By Neto Baptiste

PIC Liberta Blackhawks continue to lead the 10-team standings in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) Two Day Competition with just one round of matches left before entering the four-team playoff phase.

Blackhawks, whose rain-interrupted match against Jennings Tigers ended in a draw over the weekend, took their points tally to 75 with five wins and three draws in their eight matches. They are 14 points ahead of Empire Nation in second place and will safely qualify in the number one position.

In their last encounter, Blackhawks claimed first innings points against Tigers after amassing 269 runs in 68.5 overs and bowling out the home team for just 179 runs in 39.5 overs. Both teams batted once.

Empire Nation, on 61 points, also played to a draw against Pigotts Crushers over the weekend, while Crushers are third with 59 points.

All Saints Pythons round off the top four going in the final round with 57 points after three wins, four draws and a loss. Hot on their heels, however, are New Winthorpes Lions with 48 points.

Lions picked up first innings points against Bolans Blasters in another rain-affected clash. Batting first, Lions made 184 for eight in 37.1 overs before bowling out Blasters for just 89 runs in 27.2 overs.

Tigers occupy the sixth position with 43 points after one win, one loss and six draws. Bolans Blasters are in seventh with 39 points.

Meanwhile, CUB Bethesda Golden Eagles had a century from newly drafted Leeward Islands Hurricanes player Deran Benta, as they grabbed first innings points against Combined Schools.

Benta hit 105 off 108 deliveries and Shacoy Floyd contributed with 88 from 128 balls to lift Eagles to 217 for eight declared in 43.4 overs before bowling out Schools for 80 in 27.3 overs.

Eagles are eighth in the standings with 27 points with Rising Sun Spartans in ninth with 27 points also while Combined Schools sit at the bottom of the table with just three points.