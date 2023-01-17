Blackhawks And Crushers Book Spots In 10 Splash Quarterfinals

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Liberta Blackhawks moved to the top of Zone A in the Antigua and Barbuda Cricket Association (ABCA) 10 Splash Tournament on Sunday with a 13 runs triumph over Rising Sun Spartans at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

The win was Blackhawks’ third in fur showings and take them to 14 points, levelled with Pigotts Crushers on points, Blackhawks are however ahead on net run rate.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Blackhawks posted 78 for five in their 10 overs. They were led by Joshua Thomas who made 34 from 21 deliveries, slamming three sixes and two fours in the process. Avier Christian assisted with 25 from 19 deliveries, striking three fours and one six.

Isiah Brewey, Shane Burton, Richie Thomas, Tassillo Allen and Owen Graham all claimed one wicket each bowling for the opponents.

Liberta Blackhawks player of the match, Joshua Thomas who made 34 from 21 deliveries, accepts his winnings from ABCA vice president, Kenny Lewis. New Winthorpes’ Jermaine Otto (right) was adjudged player of the match against Police. He accepts his prize from ABCA director, Elmore Scholar. Demari Benta (right) was player of the match for Crushers against Bolans Blasters. He is presented by ABCA president, Leon Rodney. (ABCA photos)

When their turn at the crease arrived, Spartans could only reach 65 for four in their allotment of 10 overs. Their best effort came from Millinga Bruney who made 19 not out. Amahl Nathaniel picked up two for 13 in two overs.

Spartans are third in Zone A with 10 points after five showings with two wins, two losses and one no-result.

Meanwhile, Pigotts Crushers booked their spot in the quarterfinal round of the tournament with a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bolans Blasters.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, Blasters posted 76 for four in their 10 overs with a top score of 29 from Dwayne Fordyce. Taiem Tonge contributed with 17. Elroy Francis Jr was the pick of the bowlers for Crushers with two wickets for 27 runs in two overs.

It then took Crushers just 8.5 overs to complete the chase, reaching 77 for three as they move to 14 points from four matches.

Jewel Andrew top-scored with 22 runs from 19 balls while Essan Warner hit 16 at the top of the order. Bolans are still without a win at the bottom of the standings.

In Sunday’s opening contest, New Winthorpes Lions defeated Police by 20 runs in a match with no mathematical bearing on the top two.

Opting to bat after winning the toss, New Winthorpes posted 103 for three in their 10 overs with Jermaine Otto leading the way with 52 from 34 deliveries. His knock included four sixes and two fours. He was assisted by Nino Henry who made 21.

Giving chase, Police were restricted to 83 for six in their 10 overs with Jeron James hitting 17 not out and Vincent Shadrach Jr adding 15. Nino Henry was chief of the bowlers for Lions with three wickets for 11 runs in two overs.