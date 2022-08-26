Benna Youth rebound with big win in Pride of the Caribbean tournament

- Advertisement -

By Neto Baptiste

Antigua and Barbuda rebounded from their opening loss to St Vincent and the Grenadines to beat Grenada 3-0 in the Pride of the Caribbean Under-17 Boys Competition on Thursday at the football association’s Technical & Training Center in Paynters.

Playing in the feature match of a double-header, the young Benna Boys dominated their opponents to win 3-0 with goals from Jonathan Shoy in the fifth minute, Javaugh Jarvis in minute 29 and Josue Arias in minute 76.

The win is the team’s first in the four-team competition designed to provide needed warm-up for the teams ahead of the CONCACAF Qualifiers in Nicaragua.

In Thursday’s opening match, St Lucia hammered St Vincent and the Grenadines 5-1 to move to the top of the standings with four points.

Kelvin Sylvester led the charge with a double, scoring in minutes six and 31, while Makaay Emile (minute 20), Josh Hunt (minute 29) and Abafomi Payette (minute 67) all scored once for the huge victory. Che Charles scored the lone goal for Grenada.

On Saturday, the teams will clash in the third place and championship matches starting at 1pm and 3:30pm respectively.