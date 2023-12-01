Benna Girls Suffer Third Group A Loss in Concacaf Road To W Gold Cup

- Advertisement -

Suriname took a 1-0 away victory against the Antigua and Barbuda Benna Girls at the ABFA Technical Centre here on Wednesday as action in the Concacaf Road To W Gold Cup tournament continued in Group A, League B.

Suriname’s Katoucha Patra had a good look on goal in the 12’ after receiving a ball over the top, but the attempt was denied by Anik Jarvis.

Patra had another attempt in the 36’, on the edge of the box but her attempt was just over the crossbar.

Patra finally found the back of the net in the 45+3’, finishing up a build-up from the visitors to take the lead before the half.

Shamaira Stekkinger just missed the inside of the top bar in the 61’, as Suriname pressed for a second.

Jarvis stopped two close attempts in the 70’ and 90+1’ as she ended the day with 11 saves.

The loss was Antigua and Barbuda’s third in five showings as they sit on four points and second from bottom on the four-team standings. Suriname are second with nine points with Guyana leading the standings on 12 points all from five outings.

Meanwhile, Guyana won 9-0 against Dominica at the Dr. Ir. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, Suriname.

Otesha Charles opened the scoring in the 4′ with a left-footed strike from outside the box.

Shanice Alferd extended the lead in the 19′, converting on a delivery after a short pass from a corner kick.

Brianne Desa struck from the penalty spot in the 28′ with a right-footed hit to the upper right corner.

Stefani Kouzas had an attempt from inside the penalty arc in the 34′ for Guyana’s fourth of the night.

Annalisa Vincent struck inside the area in the 38′, finding a lob pass from Desa to cement a strong 5-0 lead before halftime.

Anya Tribune got on the board in the 61’ after pushing the ball past the goal line after the ball was assisted with a header on a free kick.

Charles earned her brace in the 74′, striking first time with her right foot past goalkeeper Celia Gregoire.

In similar fashion, this time with a ball over the top, Charles struck again in the 79′ to collect her first hat-trick of the campaign.

Vincent headed in her second of the night in the 88′, connecting with a Charles service off a corner to complete the 9-0 scoreline.

The win means that Guyana all but sealed its place into the preliminaries,